NIA arrests key accused in Sunjuwan terror attack

Security forces killed two suspected terrorists during a nearly five-hour encounter near the Sunjwan military station on April 22

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • May 26 2022, 17:34 ist
  • updated: May 26 2022, 17:34 ist
Terrorist attack at Sunjuwan Military Station. Credit: PTI Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested the main accused in the April 22 Sunjwan terror attack case from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on May 25.

A spokesperson of the NIA on Thursday identified the accused as Abid Ahmad Mir son of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir of Putrigam, Rajpora in Pulwama, who was wanted in the case RC-03/2022/NIA/JMU.

“Investigation has revealed that accused Abid is an overground worker of Jaish-e-Mohammad and was a close associate of arrested accused Bilal Ahmed Wagay. He was also in touch with Pakistan-based handlers of the JeM. He knowingly and voluntarily had extended support to the other co-accused persons in the commission of the instant crime,” the spokesperson said.

Two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jammu on April 24, the police and security forces killed two suspected Pakistani terrorists “wearing suicide vests” during a nearly five-hour encounter near the Sunjwan military station in the Jammu region. This was the first official visit of the prime minister to Jammu and Kashmir since the state was split into two Union territories in August 2019.

The encounter led to the killing of an assistant sub-inspector of the CISF, identified as S P Patel, as the terrorists fired at a bus carrying security personnel.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the case to the NIA on April 26. The case was initially registered in PS Bahu Fort, Jammu as FIR No. 115/2022 dated April 22 and re-registered by NIA on April 26.

