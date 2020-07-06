NIA files chargesheet against suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, five others for spreading terror

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet against sacked Jammu and Kashmir DySP Davender Singh in a Jammu court claiming that he was being "groomed" by Pakistani officials for leaking "sensitive" information.

Singh, who was arrested along with lawyer Irfan Shafi Mir and the Hizbul terrorists Syed Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu, and another Hizbul operative Ragi Ahmad Rather by local police on January 11 while they were travelling in a car from Srinagar to Jammu with arms, is accused of providing safe passage and hide-outs for terrorists as well as helping them in procuring arms and ammunition.

According to the NIA, the accused were part of a "deep-rooted conspiracy" hatched by Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen and Pakistani state agencies to "commit violent acts and to wage war against the Union of India".

Singh, who is presently in NIA custody, was also "in touch with certain officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi through secure social media platforms. Investigation revealed that he was being groomed by Pakistani officials for obtaining sensitive information," the NIA said in a statement.

The NIA also said Singh along with the lawyer and Syed Irfan Ahmed (Naved Babu's brother) had "arranged safe shelter" for Naved Babu in February 2019 to avoid "heightened surveillance" on the Hizbul commander. "Singh used his own vehicle for the movement of Hizbul terrorists and also assured them help in procuring weapons," the NIA chargesheet said.

Along with Singh, five others - the lawyer, a trader Tanweer Ahmed Wani, Naveed Babu and as well as Ahmed -were also charge-sheeted. Singh was recently granted bail in a case filed by Delhi Police as it did not file a charge sheet in stipulated time but he could not be released as he was in NIA custody.

The agency said that it has come to light during investigations that Hizbul Mujahideen chief Sayeed Salahudeen and other leaders along with Pakistani establishment was "extending support" to the cadre and commanders of terrorist outfits based in J&K.

Mir, the lawyer, had not only met Hizbul Mujahideen leadership in Pakistan but also met Umar Umar Cheema, Ahshan Chaudhary, Sohail Abbas and others of the Pakistani spy agency ISI. The NIA said he was tasked to identify and activate the new hawala channels for transfer of money for sustaining terrorist activities in the Valley.

Naveed Babu, a Constable, had deserted the police force along with certain weapons and was responsible for various killings, including incidents of terror in which labourers and truck drivers were killed after special status for J&K was revoked.

"Naveed Babu had made efforts to recruit gullible Muslims youths to join the cadre of Hizbul Mujahideen. He was also receiving funds from LoC traders and accused Tanveer Ahmad Wani who was an Ex-President of LoC traders Association, was providing him funds with the help of other traders based in PoK. Investigation has also revealed that the accused were obtaining weapons and ammunition from across the border with the help of arms smugglers and Davender Singh," he said