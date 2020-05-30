No new COVID-19 case in Chandigarh

No new COVID-19 case in Chandigarh, 10 patients discharged

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  May 30 2020, 21:49 ist
  • updated: May 30 2020, 21:49 ist

 No fresh case of COVID-19 was recorded in Chandigarh on Saturday, while 10 patients were discharged from hospital, a medical bulletin said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the union territory stands at 289, it said.

With the recovery of 10 more patients, the total number of cured persons has risen to 199, according to the bulletin.

A total of 4,654 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Of these, 4,342 samples have tested negative and reports of 22 are awaited, it said.

There are 86 active cases in the union territory, it added.

So far, four people have died due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh.

