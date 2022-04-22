No relief to Nawab Malik as SC denies to hear plea

No relief to Nawab Malik as Supreme Court denies to hear plea against arrest

Malik has been in custody since February 23

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS,
  • Apr 22 2022, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 11:40 ist
Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to consider a plea by Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik challenging his arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"The matter is at a nascent stage. You may approach the special court for the bail," a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Malik.

Sibal contended Malik has been arrested in 2022 for something that had happened in 1999.

"We will not interfere at this stage. We should be careful when the matter is at an initial stage," the bench said, adding the issue of bail can be taken up by a special court. "All your arguments can be considered by the Special court," the bench said.

Sibal, however, insisted the Special Judge would not consider the issue of retrospective application of the money laundering law in the case. 

The court, however, dismissed Malik's petition against the Bombay High Court judgement, which declined to entertain his plea that his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate was illegal.

Malik has been in custody since February 23.

The ED had submitted over 5,000-page complaint (charge sheet) against NCP leader and Minority Affairs Minister Malik in the special court at Mumbai. It accused Malik of involvement in terror funding, in view of land dealings with designated terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar during 1999-2005.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
Nawab Malik
Maharashtra
Prevention of Money Laundering Act
India News
Bombay High Court
Dawood Ibrahim

Related videos

What's Brewing

Protest and pleasure: Riffs on classical Indian art

Protest and pleasure: Riffs on classical Indian art

88-year-old Sajjan Rao choultry brought back to life

88-year-old Sajjan Rao choultry brought back to life

UK patient had Covid for 505 days straight, study shows

UK patient had Covid for 505 days straight, study shows

DH Toon | Hindutva encroaches upon bedrooms...

DH Toon | Hindutva encroaches upon bedrooms...

Start-ups need to beef-up governance

Start-ups need to beef-up governance

UK PM hops onto bulldozer at JCB plant in Gujarat

UK PM hops onto bulldozer at JCB plant in Gujarat

 