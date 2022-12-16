No SC bench to be available during winter vacation: CJI D Y Chandrachud 

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday said no Supreme Court bench will be available from December 17 till January 1 during the ensuing winter vacations.

The CJI made the announcement a day after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement in Rajya Sabha in which he said there was a feeling among the people that long court vacations were not very convenient for justice seekers.

"There will be no benches available from tomorrow till January 1," Justice Chandrachud informed the lawyers present in the courtroom at the outset.

Friday is the last working day of the top court before it goes on a two-week winter break.

The apex court will reopen on January 2. Usually, during the winter break, no vacation bench is made available.

The issue regarding court vacations has been raised earlier also but judges, including former CJI N V Ramana, had said there is a misconception that judges stay in ultimate comfort and enjoy their holidays.

Delivering the inaugural Justice SB Sinha Memorial Lecture on 'Life of a Judge' in Ranchi in July, the then CJI Ramana had said judges spend sleepless nights rethinking their decisions.

"There exists a misconception in the minds of the people that judges stay in ultimate comfort, work only from 10 am to 4 pm and enjoy their holidays. Such a narrative is untrue... when false narratives are created about the supposed easy life led by judges, it is difficult to swallow," he had said.

Justice Ramana had said the responsibility of judging is extremely burdensome owing to the human implication of the rulings.

"We continue to work even during weekends and court holidays to do research and author pending judgments. In this process, we miss out on many joys of our lives," he had said.

Rijiju informed Parliament on Thursday that as on December 9, against the sanctioned strength of 1,108 judges, 777 were working in the 25 high courts, leaving a vacancy of 331 (30 per cent).

