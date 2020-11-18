Noida on alert, police checks intensified after suspected terrorists held in Delhi

Noida on alert after suspected terrorists held in Delhi

PTI
PTI, Noida (UP),
  • Nov 18 2020, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 15:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has stepped up vigilance and intensified checks at its borders with Delhi following the arrest of two suspected terrorists in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had on Monday night held two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operatives near Sarai Kale Khan. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said Noida shares its borders with Delhi and following such developments, the security is beefed up and checkings intensified.

“We get information through the press as well as at the department level about such happenings in nearby places and, accordingly, step up security,” Singh said. “We usually have security posts at border points and intensify them upon getting alerts like these (terrorists' arrest in Delhi),” he said.

The officer said the heightened alertness and security are resorted to as preventive measures because people linked with the developments in Delhi might try to seek shelter in Noida. “After the latest alert from Delhi, we have intensified our checkings at borders and are on alert mode. Border points have been over-sensitised for checkings,” he added.

The suspected terrorists held in Delhi have been identified as Latif Mir, 22, and Mohammad Ashraf Khatana, both natives of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.

Two semi-automatic pistols along with some ammunition were recovered from their possession when they were trapped near Millennium Park in Sarai Kale Khan on Monday night, the officials said.

Noida
Terrorism
Delhi
Delhi Police

