North East Delhi CAA clash: One cop and protester killed, houses torched

A policeman and a protester were killed, a petrol pump, vehicles and shops were torched and some houses vandalised in north-east Delhi on Monday as supporters and opponents of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) clashed for a second consecutive day, amid fears that the violence was taking a communal colour. DCP and several other policemen were also injured in the clash.

The violence erupted just hours before United States President Donald Trump was to land in the national capital with sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) saying that the incidents "appeared to be orchestrated" to coincide with the high-profile visit.

Violent incidents were reported from Jaffrabad, Chandbagh, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Khajuri Khas, Kardampuri and Dayalpur and Hauz Rani during the day and prohibitory orders in several areas of north-east Delhi. The MHA said situation was under control and personnel from paramilitary forces have been deployed in large numbers in trouble spots.

Head Constable Ratan Lal lost his life while Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma and other policemen suffered injuries when two groups clashed in Gokulpuri area. Lal suffered serious head injuries after stone pelting by anti-CAA protesters in Jafrabad.

One of the protesters Mohd Furquan, who suffered injuries during the protest, lost his life during treatment in a hosptial.

In Jaffrabad area, a youth was seen in a video posted on social media pointing a fire-arm at a Constable who stood his ground during a protest on Monday. The Constable was unhurt though the youth opened fire multiple times.

A section sought to blame former MLA and BJP leader Kapil Mishra for the violence, citing his ultimatum to the police on Sunday to clear anti-CAA protesters who were blocking traffic in Jafrabad within three days. On Sunday, clashes broke out after Mishra and his supporters reached the spot with police resorting to lob tear gas shells and resorting to baton charge.

Apprehensions were expressed by several people about the violence turning communal, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging that "nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations". He tweeted, "the death of the police head constable is very sad. He was also one of us. Please renounce violence. Nobody benefits from this. All problems will be solved by peace."

Delhi Police asked people not to believe in rumours while warning that strict action to be taken against miscreants.

In violence-hit areas, police lobbed tear gas shells and resorted to baton charging to control the crowd as the supporters and opponents of the CAA went on a rampage pelting stones at each other, damaging public property. Some videos on social media showed policemen also indulging in stone-pelting.

While one set of protesters torched vehicles in Jafrabad, their opponents set on fire shops amid allegations that a posse of policemen watched in silence. Some houses were torched or vandalised.

In Chandbagh area, anti-CAA protesters claimed that police lobbed tear gas shells into the tent where they were sitting on a peaceful protest.

Maujpur area witnessed protesters from either side collecting stones to throw at each other while videos on social media showed some vehicles being set on fire. A fire tender was damaged by protesters.

Fearing violence, Delhi Metro also closed entry and exit at Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations as an uneasy calm prevailed in the area.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar said that four cases have been registered in connection with the incidents of violence that occurred on February 23 at different locations across Delhi.

REACTIONS FROM POLITICAL LEADERS

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister

Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations.

Anil Baijal

Lieutenant Governor

Instructed Delhi Police and Police Commissioner (Amulya Patnaik) to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony.

Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President

The violence today in Delhi is disturbing & must be unequivocally condemned. Peaceful protests are a sign of a healthy democracy, but violence can never be justified. I urge the citizens of Delhi to show restraint, compassion & understanding no matter what the provocation.

Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) General Secretary

There is utmost need to maintain peace and calm. We appeal to everyone to not fall prey to rumours or incitements – Peace must be kept. The responsibility however, lies with the Union govt which has not made any attempt to address grievances of a large section of Indians

Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM

These riots were a result of incitement by an ex MLA and BJP leader (Kapil Mishra). Now there is clear evidence of police involvement. The ex-MLA should be arrested immediately, urgent steps should be taken to control the violence. Otherwise, it’ll spread

Kapil Mishra

Former MLA and BJP leader

I appeal to all that violence does not bring any solution. Violence is not a solution to any dispute. It is good for everyone to keep Delhi's brotherhood. Be it a CAA supporter or an anti-CAA or anyone, the violence should stop immediately. My appeal again, stop the violence

Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP

And on who is responsible. Credible reports suggest there’s some deliberate provocation & initiation of violence going on by people who then blame the other side for protesting. Calm heads are needed & honest, efficient, objective & pro-active policing required to save the day.

Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP President

Under the guise of peaceful demonstration, miscreants are harassing millions of Delhiites by protesting on the road and committing violent activities, which is now important to be controlled as soon as possible. People sitting on a protest need to understand that CAA does not take away citizenship of people of India