Notice to 4 J&K BJP leaders over 'anti-party' activities

The BJP issued notices to four of its leaders in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night for alleged anti-party activities, a spokesperson said.
The four leaders are Bishnah block president Vijay Saini, general secretary Prem Pal Sharma, R S Pura district vice president Surinder Singh and executive member Jai Bharat, the party spokesperson said.
The BJP had initiated the proceedings against the four on the recommendations of a disciplinary committee after it held a meeting to consider complaints of gross indiscipline against them, the spokesperson said.
The notice has been issued to explain their conduct within three days and why they should not be expelled for indiscipline and anti-party activities.
