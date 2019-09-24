Notices make doors of Azam Khan's house invisible

For someone, who has not been to senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and party MP Azam Khan's residence in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur town earlier, it may appear as the house does not have a gate.

The gate is very much there but it is not visible. One will come across scores of notices by the courts and police pasted on it rendering it almost invisible. It looks like a notice board.

According to the sources, in all, around 30 legal and police notices have been pasted on the main gate of his residence in the town. The notices were pasted on the gate as there was no one there to receive them, sources added.

''Neither Azam Khan nor any member of his family was there to receive the notices as a result of which we had to paste them on the gate of the house,'' said a district official in Rampur.

Khan was embroiled in dozens of cases, including those of land grab, theft and robbery. Incidentally, Azam has not visited Rampur in the past over two months.

Azam was recently declared a ''land mafia'' by the UP government and his name was included in the list of people, who have found mention on the anti-land mafia portal. The portal has names of people, who grab lands and never vacates it.

Azam has been accused of grabbing lands of several local farmers. As many as 13 cases of land grabbing were registered against Azam in the past few weeks only.

Besides he was also charged with stealing books from a government library and keeping them at the library of Jauhar University of which he was the lifetime chancellor.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav has termed the cases against Khan as ''politically motivated''.