Now, railway ticket booking at 45K post offices

To enable commuters to book tickets at their doorsteps, the railways on Monday said passengers can now book tickets at 45,000 post offices across the country.

The initiative is part of the ongoing modernisation plan under which Indian Railways, in collaboration with the postal department, is introducing a train reservation facility at the post offices.

“Rail tickets can now be obtained from 45,000 post offices,” Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while reviewing the railway projects in Khajuraho on Monday.

“The facility would be a boon in minimising the passenger load at the railway stations,” said the minister.

With many states easing the Covid-19 restrictions and opening schools and colleges, and with the beginning of the summer holiday season, demand for railways tickets has witnessed an exponential rise over the past few weeks.

