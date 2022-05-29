NSA slapped against jailed SP leader Rizwan Zaheer

The stringent National Security Act (NSA) was been invoked against former Balrampur MP and Samajwadi Party leader Rizwan Zaheer, who is in jail in a murder case, by Uttar Pradesh authorities, police said on Saturday.

According to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Saxena, action has been taken against "mafia" leader Rizwan Zaheer under the NSA to maintain public peace and order.

The order was issued on Saturday night and a copy was served to Zaheer in jail, he said.

The NSA allows the detention of a person up to a year without any charge.

Zaheer is in jail for the last five months in connection with the murder of Firoz Pappu, former chairman of Tulsipur Nagar Panchayat.