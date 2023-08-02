Deploy more forces: SC to Centre, States on VHP marches

Nuh clashes: SC tells central, state govts to ensure there's no hate speech, violence during VHP's protest marches

Six people, including two home guards, have died in the communal violence which broke out in Nuh.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2023, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 15:13 ist
Flames rise from shops and other structures set ablaze by miscreants during fresh violence after Monday's attack on a procession in adjoining Nuh district, at Badshahpur area in Gurugram. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the state governments concerned to ensure no hate speech or violence takes place in Delhi-NCR during marches being held by VHP and Bajrang Dal to protest the communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V Bhatti also ordered that additional police or paramilitary forces be deployed and CCTV cameras be installed in sensitive areas.

Watch: Anil Vij alleges conspiracy behind violence in Haryana's Nuh

The top court passed the order after senior advocate C U Singh, appearing for journalist Shaheen Abdullah, said 23 demonstrations have been announced by right-wing groups Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in various parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Six people, including two home guards, have died in the communal violence which broke out in Nuh after a mob tried to stop a VHP procession on July 31. As many as 116 people have been arrested so far, according to the state government.

Haryana
Supreme Court
Delhi
Uttar Pradesh
India News

