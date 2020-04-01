Number of coronavirus cases goes up to 9 in Chhattisgarh

A woman with foreign travel history tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Tuesday, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the state to nine, officials said.

Earlier, a 22-year-old man from Korba district who had returned from London recently was confirmed to have contracted the infection late Monday night.

The number of active cases in the state stood at seven with two COVID-19 patients being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, following full recovery on Tuesday afternoon.

As to the latest patient, a health official said the 25-year-old woman had returned here from UK recently.

She was admitted to isolation ward at the AIIMS here, he said.

Five COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment at the AIIMS now, the official added.

One patient is being treated at the Medical College Rajnandgaon and another at Apollo Hospital, Bilaspur.

"Of the total 787 samples sent for testing until now, nine tested positive, while 732 came out negative. Reports of 46 are awaited," he said.

Health Secretary Niharika Barik has directed health officials to carry out testing of all those who recently returned from the UK, as most of the confirmed patients in the state have been to that country, he said.

"As of Tuesday, samples of 95 persons who had travel history to UK were examined; four tested positive and 47 returned negative. Reports of the remaining samples are awaited," the official said.