Omar says he was not praising Burhan Wani, Zakir Musa

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday rejected the allegations of praising militant commanders Burhan Wani and Zakir Musa.

Omar said that he mentioned that Tral (in south Kashmir), which gave birth to Burhan and Musa, also gave the BJP a lead in the Lok Sabha elections because of a boycott.

“I did no such thing. I was talking about how people should not boycott elections. I mentioned that Tral, which gave birth to Burhan & Musa also gave the BJP a lead in the LS elections because of a boycott. I was pointing out the strange contradiction of this. How is this praise?’ Omar asked on twitter.

He slammed some TV channels for creating a certain narrative about him and his party, ‘suiting the BJP.’

“I get that there is a design to create a certain narrative around me & my party which suits the ruling establishment & while I expect no better from the north korean channels I would expect channels like yours to use your own minds rather than reproduce the line that is given (sic),” he said in another tweet.

Earlier, a national news channel ran a story alleging that Omar complimented Burhan and Zakir.

“If the people in Tral area boycotted the upcoming Assembly elections, then BJP would win the seat from where Burhan Wani and Zakir Musa rose,” Omar was quoted as saying in a public rally by the channel.