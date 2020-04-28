1 more COVID-19 case detected in Uttarakhand; tally 52

One more COVID-19 case detected in Uttarakhand; tally rises to 52

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Apr 28 2020, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 21:10 ist

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, taking the number of cases in the state to 52.

The latest case has been reported from Rishikesh, Additional Secretary, Health, Yugal Kishore Pant said.

Thirty-four patients have recovered already and the number of active cases stands at 18, he said.

A 56-year-old woman, who was admitted to the AIIMS in Rishikesh on April 22, is the latest patient to have contracted the disease, Dean of hospital affairs U B Mishra said. 

She is a resident of Nainital and was brought to the hospital after suffering a brain stroke, he said.

Efforts are on to quarantine around 90 people who had come in contact with her, Mishra said.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Uttarakhand

