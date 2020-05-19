Osmanabad museum in Maharashtra to be shifted to bigger building soon

The Ramligappa Lamture Museum in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district will soon be shifted to a new bigger building having a capacity to showcase around 45,000 historical artefacts, an official said.

This will be one of the biggest museums in Maharashtra, state archaeology department director Dr Tejas Garge told PTI on Monday, on the occasion of the International Museum Day.

As of now, the museum has a collection of nearly 25,000 artefacts.

Of these, only about 1,100 artefacts are on display which are dating back to early history, including many recovered from excavations at Ter village in Osmanabad which was an international trade centre during the Satavahana period, another official said.

"The state government has sanctioned Rs 16 crore for the museum. The new building, having a capacity to display around 45,000 artefacts, is currently under construction and the museum will be ready there for visitors in next three to five years," Garge said.

It will have an exclusive collection of artefacts from the ancient history period, mostly Satavahana, he said.

"The museum is located at a very rich excavation site of Ter. Here we have found evidences of trade between the region and the Roman empire during early history period. This will surely be a study centre for history students," he said.

A well of early historical period was also found recently at the site where the new museum building is being constructed, another official said.

"It has a unique brickwork and we have kept it intact," the official said.