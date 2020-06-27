Over 1.68 lakh stranded residents brought back to Jammu and Kashmir

Over 1.68 lakh stranded residents brought back to J&K

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jun 27 2020, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 21:30 ist

Over 1.68 lakh Jammu and Kashmir residents, who were stranded in other parts of the country due to the coronavirus-lockdown, have been brought back till now, an official spokesperson said.

The Union territory administration has so far evacuated 1,68,334 people through special trains and buses via Lakhanpur amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures, he said.

He said 66 special trains with 53, 588 passengers have been received at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and Union territories. Also, 1,14,746 people have been evacuated through Lakhanpur.

On Saturday, 21 domestic flights carrying 2,424 passengers arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.

A total of 834 passengers aboard eight regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu Airport, while 13 domestic flights with 1,590 passengers on board landed at the Srinagar Airport, the spokesperson said.

All the passengers were tested for COVID-19 on their arrival and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

Jammu and Kashmir
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
migrant labourers

