Over 2.6 lakh cases up for disposal in Lok Adalats: Rajasthan HC judge

More than 2.6 lakh cases have been identified in the state to be taken up for disposal in Lok Adalats, a Rajasthan High Court judge has said.

Lok Adalats will be organised in courts across the state on Saturday based on the instructions of the National Legal Services Authority.

A total of 789 benches have been constituted in subordinate courts and the High Court for disposal of cases in Lok Adalats to dispose of over 2.6 lakh cases, executive chairman of Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority Justice Sangeet Lodha said here.

Of the identified cases, he said more than 1.04 lakh cases are in the pre-litigation stage and 1.56 lakh cases are pending.

More than 60,000 cases have been identified for dishonour besides 10,000 vehicle insurance cases, 11,000 family dispute cases, 31,000 civil cases and 35,000 criminal cases.

On the occasion, High Court Justices Govardhan Bardar, D C Somani, G R Moolchandani, Pankaj Bhandari, Inderjeet Singh, N S Dhadha and member secretary of Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority Ashok Kumar Jain were also present.