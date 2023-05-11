90 jail officials transferred after stabbing in Tihar

Over 90 jail officials transferred days after stabbing incident inside Tihar Jail

According to a senior official, the Tajpuriya murder was viewed seriously by the authorities which prompted a streamlining of things

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 11 2023, 21:45 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 21:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

More than 90 jail officials here were transferred on Thursday, days after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed inside Tihar Jail allegedly by members of a rival gang, officials said.

Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Beniwal ordered the transfer of 99 officials including assistant superintendents, deputy superintendents, head warders and warders, an officer said, adding more transfers could take place in the next few days, including from the jail headquarters.

Read | Tillu Tajpuriya murder: HC asks jail authorities why no remedial action taken

According to a senior official, the Tajpuriya murder was viewed seriously by the authorities which prompted a streamlining of things and also necessitated the need for ground level changes.

The step has been taken with a view to send out a strong message that laxity in duties will not be tolerated, the officer added.

CCTV footage showed Tajpuriya was assaulted with improvised weapons allegedly by four members of the Gogi gang inside the high-security prison last week.

A footage that surfaced days later purportedly showed Tajpuriya being attacked in front of security personnel as well when they were carrying him away after he was stabbed.

India News
Tihar jail
Tihar

