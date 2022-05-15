'Owner was inside building when Mundka fire broke out'

Owner Manish Lakra was inside building when Mundka fire broke out: Delhi Police

Lakra was arrested earlier in the day from Ghevra Mod in west Delhi which is near the Haryana-Delhi border

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • May 15 2022, 16:39 ist
  • updated: May 15 2022, 16:39 ist
NDRF team at the site of a fire in a four-storey commercial building at Mundka area in New Delhi. Credit: IANS Photo

Manish Lakra, the owner of the building that was gutted in a massive fire on Friday, was present at his residence on the top floor at the time of the incident, an official said on Sunday.

Lakra, a resident of Mundka village, went absconding after the incident that claimed the lives of 27 people while 12 sustained burn injuries.

"When the fire broke out, Lakra was in his residence on the top floor and when he sensed that smoke was coming from the below floors, he immediately left everything and rushed out of the building," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sameer Sharma said.

Also Read | Mundka fire: Absconding building owner Manish Lakra arrested

Lakra was arrested earlier in the day from Ghevra Mod in west Delhi which is near the Haryana-Delhi border.

The senior official informed that Lakra had switched off and destroyed his mobile phone so that he could not be located. "However, we consistently pressured his friends and family members which ultimately led to the revelation of his location," the DCP said.

During his absconding time, Lakra has so far revealed to the police that he stayed in some Hanuman temple in Haryana and slept there during the night.

Also Read | Dwindling hope: 24 women still missing in Mundka fire

"When we arrested him, he was trying to flee to Haridwar," the senior official said, adding, he had also during his absconding period collected money from one of his friends.

Pertinently, the wife and mother of the Manish Lakra are still missing.

The DCP said that the investigation of the incident is still underway and the police are currently interrogating the accused building owner.

India News
Delhi
Fire

