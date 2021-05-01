Oxygen available in Jammu and Kashmir? SOS calls say otherwise

As the Jammu and Kashmir government’s claims availability of oxygen, ICU beds, and medicines, the Covid-19 crisis seems to have worsened in the union territory in recent days with social media filled with desperate SOS calls.

Desperate relatives of Covid-19 positive patients search for oxygen cylinders, ICU beds and medicines on social media despite the government claiming that there is no shortage. Multiple videos have also emerged showing people crying and sharing their ordeal in search of an ICU bed or oxygen.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

“#Urgent A Patient (Mohamamad Maqbool Wani) from Srinagar who is admitted in SKIMS, ward 3a bed 26, needs ICU care as his saturation has dipped to 40. His son said the hospital administration is reluctant to shift him and fears with it he might die. Needs immediate attention (sic),” Rifat Abdullah, a journalist posted on his Twitter account.

#Urgent

A Patient (Mohamamad Maqbool Wani) from Srinagar who is admitted in SKIMS, ward 3a bed 26, needs ICU care as his saturation has dipped to 40. His son said the hospital administration is reluctant to shift him and fears with it he might die. Needs immediate attention. — Rifat Abdullah رفعت عبداللہ (@rifatabdullahh) April 29, 2021

Not only journalists and common people, high profile politicians including former chief minister Omar Abdullah and 2010-IAS topper, Shah Faesal have also been using their Twitter accounts to amplify messages of people who are in need of oxygen, plasma, ICU beds or medicines.

“#SOSKashmir COPD patient needs Oxygenconcentrator (5 Litres) in batmaloo srinagar. Contact : 7006430183 (mohsin) (sic),” Omar re-tweeted a message from one Azhar Malik.

#SOSKashmir 🆘 COPD patient needs Oxygenconcentrator (5 Litres) in batmaloo srinagar.

Contact : 7006430183 (mohsin) — Azzhar Malik Covid Resources DM (@azzharmalik) May 1, 2021

On Thursday, advisor to J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha addressed a hurriedly called press briefing at 9:40 pm where he announced that the government was equipped with everything to fight against the second wave of Covid-19 and that “people shouldn’t panic.”

“By calling a presser late in the evening, the government has itself revealed that its’ “all is well” theory is failing. The SOS messages on social media platforms make it amply clear that shortage of oxygen, medicines and ICU beds has already begun in J&K and coming days would be tougher,” a senior doctor at Srinagar’s SMHS hospital told DH on the condition of anonymity.