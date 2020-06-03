Pak violates ceasefire, targets LoC areas in J&K's Poonch

Pak violates ceasefire, targets LoC areas in Poonch

PTI
PTI,
  Jun 03 2020
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 17:06 ist

 Pakistan army continued its ceasefire violation by resorting to intense firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, prompting retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesman said.

"There was unprovoked firing from across the border in Kirni sector that started around 1.45 pm," he said.

The Indian Army replied to the Pakistan firing, the spokesman said.

The exchange of fire between the two sides lasted for quite some time, he added.

However, there was no report of any casualty or injury on the Indian side, the spokesman said.

