Pakistan army shells three sectors along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Pakistan army shells three sectors along LoC in Poonch

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Apr 28 2020, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 12:51 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

The Pakistan Army on Tuesday fired mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in three sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesman said.

Indian troops effectively retaliated.

"About 1100 hours on Tuesday, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors", the spokesman said.

On Monday, the Pakistan Army had targeted Mankote area of Poonch. 

