Pakistan continues ceasefire violation along IB in J&K

Pakistan continues ceasefire violation along IB in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

Officials said the cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 3:45 am Sunday

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Nov 22 2020, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2020, 12:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Pakistani Rangers targeted forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Sunday.

The firing from across the border in Satpal, Manyari, Karol Krishna and Gurnam border outpost areas started around 9 pm on Saturday, drawing strong and effective retaliation from the Border Security Force (BSF), the officials said.

They said the cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 3:45 am Sunday but there was no report of any casualty or damage on the Indian side. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
International Border
Pakistan
India
Ceasefire violation

What's Brewing

'Church St Clean Air Initiative way of the future'

'Church St Clean Air Initiative way of the future'

Upcoming Telugu movies to look forward to

Upcoming Telugu movies to look forward to

The women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban

The women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban

Remains of two Vesuvius victims unearthed at Pompeii

Remains of two Vesuvius victims unearthed at Pompeii

Mala Adiga, next US First Lady staffer's Kundapur link

Mala Adiga, next US First Lady staffer's Kundapur link

 