Pak shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Pakistan shells forward areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jul 21 2020, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 20:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, officials said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the Pakistani aggression, a defence spokesman said.

"At about 1715 hours today, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district," he said.

On July 18, Three civilians were killed when Pakistan violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the LoC in Poonch district.

On July 10, an Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Rajouri district. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
Line of Control
Jammu and Kashmir
Ceasefire violation
Ceasefire violation by Pakistan

What's Brewing

Bill to allow Americans to sue China over Covid-19

Bill to allow Americans to sue China over Covid-19

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

 