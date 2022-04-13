Pakistan using drones at Jammu border to drop weapons, drugs: Army

The Army on Wednesday said that drones were being largely used along the International Border in Jammu, by the Pakistanis to drop weapons and drugs in Jammu.

“Majority of drone activity has taken place on the International Border, where BSF is effectively dealing with it. On the Line of Control (LoC), there has been no major drone activity in Jammu,” General officer Commanding (GoC) of Army’s 16-Corps, Lieutenant General Majinder Singh, told reporters on the sidelines of ‘Rajouri Day’.

He said with the onset of summer as the snow has started melting and passes are open, “there are chances that militants may try to sneak in to disrupt the peace.”

“Our inputs suggest that there is just a slight variation (number of militants at the launch pads across the LoC) if we compare the figures with 2020 and 2021. But the figure is not alarming,” the GoC said.

He termed the recent change of guard in Pakistan, where Shahbaz Sharif took oath as new prime minister after Imran Khan lost a vote of no confidence in the national assembly, as neighbouring country’s internal matter.

The GoC asserted that it will not affect the security situation along the LoC in J&K “as the troops were in full control to ensure no infiltration attempt succeeds.”

“I don’t think it (Imran Khan’s ouster) will impact the situation along the LoC. Our troops are maintaining the highest level of alert and our concern is to ensure no infiltration bid takes place,” General Singh said.

