Pakistan violates ceasefire along IB in J&K's Kathua

Pakistan violates ceasefire along International Border in J&K's Kathua

The cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 3 am but there was no report of any damage on the Indian side

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 30 2021, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 14:03 ist
Representative image: Reuters File Photo

The Pakistani army has violated the ceasefire again by resorting to unprovoked firing along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Saturday.

The firing from across the border started around 10.10 pm on Friday in the Bobiyaan border outpost area of Hiranagar sector, prompting an effective retaliation by the Border Security Force (BSF), the officials said.

They said the cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 3 am but there was no report of any damage on the Indian side.

The BSF detected two cross-border tunnels, one each in the Bobiyaan and Pansar areas of Hiranagar sector, on January 13 and 23 respectively, frustrating Pakistan's attempt to push terrorists into India.

Both the 150-metre tunnels were detected during an anti-tunneling drive along the IB by the border-guarding force.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
Pakistan
International Border
Kathua
Jammu and Kashmir
Ceasefire violation

What's Brewing

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Elon Musk, GameStop and the CEO as internet troll

Elon Musk, GameStop and the CEO as internet troll

How 'Roaring Kitty' and his friends roiled the markets

How 'Roaring Kitty' and his friends roiled the markets

 