Pakistani LeT militant killed in J&K’s Bandipora

A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant from Pakistan was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chandaji area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday.

A police official said the encounter broke out during the wee hours after the army and J&K police cordoned the area on a specific tip-off about the presence of militants there.

As the security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight in which one militant was killed.

Police identified the slain militant as Babar Ali, a Pakistani, who had escaped on July 25 during an encounter at Chandajji forest area of Bandipora in which three ultras were killed.

Pertinently, 90 militants and 18 security forces and J&K police personnel have been killed in Jammu Kashmir since the beginning of this year. The highest number of militants (31) were killed in July which included several top commanders of the Lashke-e-Toiba (LeT).

Among 90 militants killed in J&K this year, only eight are Pakistanis while the rest are all locals. According to the army, there are still 200-225 militants active across the J&K despite the fact that no infiltration has taken place so far this year.