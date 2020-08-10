Pakistani troops fire at border posts along Line of Control

Pakistani troops fire at border posts along LoC

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Aug 10 2020, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 11:50 ist
Officials said Pakistan Army personnel also fired mortar shells targeting Tarkundi village, causing panic among residents. Representative image. Credit: PTI

Pakistani troops opened fire on forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday in violation of a ceasefire agreement, a defence spokesman said.

The unprovoked firing from across the border started in the Balakot sector around 10.15 am and was given a befitting response by Indian Army personnel guarding the LoC, the spokesman said.

He said the cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

However, there was no report of any casualty, the spokesman said.

Officials said Pakistan Army personnel also fired mortar shells targeting Tarkundi village, causing panic among residents.

On Sunday, Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling in Mankote, Shahpur, Kirni and Krishna Ghati sectors.

Jammu and Kashmir
Ceasefire
Pakistan
India
Indian Army
Balakot

