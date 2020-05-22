Pakistani troops shell LoC areas in twin sectors of Poonch, Rajouri

Pak troops shell LoC areas in Poonch, Rajouri

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • May 22 2020, 11:25 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 11:25 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

The Pakistan Army on Friday shelled forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said.

"At about 0720 hours today, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms along LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district", the spokesperson said.

The cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received, the official said.

However, there was no immediate report of any casualty during the Pakistani shelling.

Pakistani troops also shelled areas along the LoC in Poonch sector.

"About 0330 hours today, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Krishna Ghati Sector of district Poonch", the spokesman said.

