'Paramilitary personnel to spend 100 days with family'

Promising to take care of the families of security force personnel when they are on duty, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Narendra Modi government is working to ensure that every paramilitary personnel gets to stay with their families for at least 100 days a year.

Shah was speaking after laying the foundation stone for their new headquarters building of the CRPF in the national capital.

He said the Modi government is "determined" to take care of the families of security personnel when they are on duty in difficult conditions. As part of this, health card facility will be provided to families of paramilitary personnel.

"We have decided that every personnel of every armed force can spend 100 days in a year with his family so that he can also discharge social responsibilities. We have decided to provide health test facilities to the jawans as well as their parents, wife and children. A plan is underway to give such a health card to every personnel," he said.

He said the CRPF is not only the world's largest armed force but also the world's bravest armed force. "If we look at its history, many of its stories can be told. 2,184 CRPF personnel have sacrificed their lives for the safety and honour of the country," he said.

The new CRPF headquarters will come up on a 2.23 acre land at a cost of Rs 277 crore by 2022. It will be located near the new CBI headquarters on Lodhi Road.

The new headquarters will have 11 floors with an auditorium, conference hall, barracks for subordinate staff, central police canteen, gymnasium, guest room, kitchen and dining room and parking for 520 cars and 15 buses. Skywalks would also be created at the 6th and 7th floor connecting the office blocks with a cafeteria.