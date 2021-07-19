Parts of Uttar Pradesh receive monsoon rains

Parts of Uttar Pradesh receive monsoon rains

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning occurred at isolated places over the state, met department said

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 19 2021, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 17:54 ist
Vehicles wade through a waterlogged street during heavy rain in Aligarh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Light to moderate monsoon rains occurred at many places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and over most parts of the western region of the state Monday, the meteorological department said.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning occurred at isolated places over the state, it said.

Officials said rainfall was recorded in Lakhimpur Kheri, Bijnor, Etawah, Kanpur Dehat, Shahjahanpur, Rampur, Moradabad, Balrampur, Banda, Pilibhit, Sitapur, Bahraich, Deoria, Mirzapur, Bareilly, Shravasti, Sambhal, Hamirpur, Gorakhpur, Kannauj, Auraiya, Mathura, Baghpat, Basti, Agra and Budaun.

Lakhimpur Kheri and Agra were the hottest places in the state with mercury touching 35.6 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the state on July 20, they said.

Rain or thundershowers are also very likely at most places over eastern UP and at many places over western UP on July 21. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
rains
Heavy Rains
IMD
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in US

Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in US

Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj

Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj

Japan girds for a surreal Olympics

Japan girds for a surreal Olympics

Listening for the 'Big Bang' and what it could unveil

Listening for the 'Big Bang' and what it could unveil

Israeli spyware maker in spotlight amid abuse reports

Israeli spyware maker in spotlight amid abuse reports

Sex, gender not interchangeable, especially in research

Sex, gender not interchangeable, especially in research

Olympic beds sturdy, IOC says after 'anti-sex' report

Olympic beds sturdy, IOC says after 'anti-sex' report

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

 