Party delegation that met you on Tuesday not authorised: Lallu to EC

On Tuesday, a three-member Congress delegation met the EC officials, who are on a visit to Lucknow

  Dec 30 2021
Ajay Kumar Lallu. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has written to the Election Commission (EC), saying the party delegation that met officials of the poll panel on Tuesday was "not authorised" and seeking time for another meeting to put forth the party's views on holding free and fair polls.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra told reporters on Thursday that the leaders whose names were made available by the Congress in a letter had met the EC officials.

On Tuesday, a three-member Congress delegation met the EC officials, who are on a visit to Lucknow to take stock of the state's preparedness for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The EC officials held a series of meetings with the representatives of various political parties, who raised their poll-related demands and concerns.

Lallu wrote a letter to the commission on Wednesday, saying the three-member delegation that met officials of the poll panel was "not authorised" and seeking time for a meeting on Thursday.

Asked about it, the CEC said the leaders whose names were mentioned in a letter sent to the poll panel by the Congress had met the officials.

If reporters so wish, the letter can be shared with them, Chandra said replying to a query on the issue.

In the letter addressed to the CEC, Lallu said, "We want to bring to your knowledge that the delegation of the Indian National Congress that met you on Tuesday was not authorised. On December 30, the authorised delegation comprising me, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra, former MP Pramod Tiwari and Naseemudin Siddiqui, following all Covid guidelines, would like to give suggestions about the holding of free, fair and timely elections. Kindly give time to this delegation to meet you."

One of the three Congress leaders who met the EC officials said on the condition of anonymity that they were sent for the meeting by party general secretary (organisation) Dinesh Singh.

"We had gone after being instructed. We do not know what transpired later," he said.

The three Congress leaders who met the EC officials on Tuesday were Onkarnath Singh, Virendra Madan and Mohammad Anas Khan.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are due early next year. 

