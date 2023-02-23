IndiGo Delhi-Raipur flight: Passengers asked to deboard

Passengers on Delhi-Raipur flight asked to deboard by IndiGo staff, to be put on another flight

Several party leaders got off the plane after Khera was deboarded and staged a dharna on the tarmac

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 23 2023, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 14:53 ist
Congress leaders stage a protest dharna at the IGI Airport after the party leader Pawan Khera was allegedly deboarded from the plane. Credit: PTI Photo

Passengers on the Delhi-Raipur flight that was carrying several Congress leaders to the Chhattisgarh capital were asked to deboard by the IndiGo staff on Thursday, with the airline saying they will be put on another flight.

This came after the Congress claimed its leader Pawan Khera was deplaned from the flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the party's plenary session.

Several party leaders got off the plane after Khera was deboarded and staged a dharna on the tarmac.

Congress leader Pawan Khera detained at airport for remarks against PM

As drama escalated at terminal one of the domestic airport here, flight staff told Congress leaders there was confusion with Khera's bags. They said police was on its way and would explain the reason to him.

The flight was delayed.

