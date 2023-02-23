Passengers on Delhi-Raipur flight asked to deboard by IndiGo staff, to be put on another flight

Passengers on the Delhi-Raipur flight that was carrying several Congress leaders to the Chhattisgarh capital were asked to deboard by the IndiGo staff on Thursday, with the airline saying they will be put on another flight.
This came after the Congress claimed its leader Pawan Khera was deplaned from the flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the party's plenary session.
Several party leaders got off the plane after Khera was deboarded and staged a dharna on the tarmac.
Also Read: Congress leader Pawan Khera detained at airport for remarks against PM
As drama escalated at terminal one of the domestic airport here, flight staff told Congress leaders there was confusion with Khera's bags. They said police was on its way and would explain the reason to him.
The flight was delayed.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'E-bandage' that speeds healing by 30% developed
How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part I
Mad cow disease makes Brazil halt beef exports to China
As sales hit roof, 'Siddu Jack' farmer files for patent
Prejudice still strong in higher education institutions
You can’t save democracy in a Jewish State
Fearless in the fight for freedom
DH Toon | Never too late?
Too high a price to clear the Bar
James Webb telescope rewrites understanding of galaxies