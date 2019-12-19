Peaceful protest against CAA in Jaipur

JAIPUR, DHNS: Several organisations, including the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS), CPI and others protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the NRC in Jaipur on Thursday.

With protesters holding placards with slogans such as ‘Let’s reject CAB’ and ‘withdraw communally motivated citizenship amendment bill’ the protesters demonstrated in front of the district collector’s office in Jaipur. Besides the social organisations, people from all walks of life and huge number of youth and college students joined the protest.

Counter rally

Meanwhile, a rally was taken out in Jaipur on Thursday in support of the CAA, with several lawyers, along with people affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) participating in it.

Surendra Singh Naruka, state convener, BJP legal cell said, the CAA has been passed by the government for the welfare of the country and that is why we organised the rally in support of the law. The protesters held placards with slogans such as ‘ghuspaithiyon ko bhagao, desh ko bachao' (drive away infiltrators and save the country)’ and also carried saffron flags.

The protesters also chanted slogans such as Vande Mataram, Jai Shree Ram along with slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protest. According to the sources, participants from the BJP, RSS, VHP, ABVP, Swadeshi Jagran Manch and other affiliated groups had joined the march.