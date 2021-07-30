Pegasus row: SC to hear plea seeking probe next week

Pegasus row: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking probe next week

The plea said the alleged snooping represented an attempt by agencies and organisations to muzzle and chill the exercise of free speech and expression of dissent in India

  • Jul 30 2021, 11:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2021, 11:24 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court will hear a plea by senior journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar seeking probe into Pegasus snooping charges next week.

The plea sought an independent probe by a sitting or retired judge into alleged snooping on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli spyware Pegasus.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Ram and veteran scribe Sashi Kumar, that the petition has been filed and numbered and needed to be heard in view of the large ramifications of the alleged snooping.

“We will list it sometime in next week,” the CJI said.

The plea said the alleged snooping represented an attempt by agencies and organisations to muzzle and chill the exercise of free speech and expression of dissent in India.

An international media consortium has reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on a list of potential targets for surveillance using Israeli firm NSO's Pegasus spyware.

(With inputs from PTI)

Supreme Court
Pegasus
India News

