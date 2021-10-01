People from villages around Singhu, Tikri protest sites of farmers narrate woes to Khattar

A group of people from more than 20 villages around the farmer protest sites in Singhu and Tikri adjoining Delhi on Thursday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here and apprised him about the problems being faced by them due to the prolonged blockade of roads.

After giving a patient hearing to their problems, Khattar said that the government is making every possible effort to reopen the roads while maintaining law and order.

The villagers also handed over a memorandum to the chief minister demanding that the roads be reopened at the earliest.

During the meeting, Khattar said that he is also worried about the losses being caused to traders and shopkeepers due to the closure of roads.

Some among the delegation apprised the chief minister that due to the closure of the roads, they have even come to the verge of almost closing their businesses.

Khattar assured that the issue will be resolved, an official statement said.

Along with the villagers, small shopkeepers from the area also put their problems before the chief minister.

They said that the business of shopkeepers and showroom owners near the Singhu and Tikri borders, where farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws have been squatting for over 10 months, has come to a standstill.

The situation is so grave that people are even forced to migrate, they said, according to the statement.

It has become difficult for the local people to commute during night time, the villagers said, while demanding police patrol.

Khattar assured that the patrolling of the police would be increased immediately.

The villagers also said that due to the closure of roads on the border, children from nearby villages have almost stopped going to schools. The future of the children is also badly affected, they said.

According to the statement, a villager informed the chief minister that due to the closure of roads a few patients had died as they could not reach hospitals in time.

"If someone's condition deteriorates at night, then it is not possible to take them to the hospital in time,” the statement quoting the villager said.

Recently, the Haryana government had constituted a high-powered committee to make efforts to clear the road blockade along the state's borders with Delhi.

