Plea claims violation of judicial orders on loudspeaker use: HC seeks report from Centre, Delhi government

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the Centre and AAP government's response on a plea seeking contempt action against them for not implementing judicial orders on use of loudspeakers in the national capital.

Justice A K Chawla asked them to file status reports on the issue raised in the petition and listed it for hearing on May 15.

The plea by Sanjjiiv Kkumaar, has claimed there has been wilful disobedience of the high court's September 4, 2019 order to abide by the circulars, standing orders and rules which permit use of loudspeakers and amplified music systems only up to 10 pm.

He has contended that even the Supreme Court has given directions that loudspeakers should not be used between 10.00 pm to 6.00 am.

Apart from seeking contempt action for alleged non-compliance of the high court's September 4, 2019 order, the petition has also sought directions to the Delhi government and police to "ban use of loudspeakers (and not holy azaan or fazr) in all mosques in Delhi" between 10.00 pm and 6.00am.