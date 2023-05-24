Plea to allow Hindus to pray inside Shahi Idgah complex

Plea in Mathura court seeks permission to allow Hindus offer prayers at Shahi Idgah complex

With this, the number of suits filed in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case, in different courts of Mathura, has gone up to 15

PTI
PTI, Mathura,
  • May 24 2023, 21:36 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 21:36 ist
Mathura: Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and the Shahi Idgah, in Mathura, Monday, Aug 29, 2022. The Allahabad High Court directed a Mathura court Monday to pass an order within four months on an application seeking an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Krishna Janmabhoomi and the Shahi Idgah. Credit: PTI Photo

A plea has been filed before a court here seeking permission to allow Hindu devotees to offer prayers at the Shahi Idgah complex that it claimed was built on the land which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna and where a temple had existed.

With this, the number of suits filed in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case, in different courts of Mathura, has gone up to 15.

"The new suit has been filed by Supreme Court advocate and Delhi resident Hari Shankar Jain who along with some others are the petitioners. The next hearing on the matter has been fixed on May 25," District Government Counsel Sanjai Gaur said.

Also Read | Another petition claiming ownership of Srikrishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah Mosque filed in court; hearing in July
 

The plea has made secretary of the Shahi Idgah, the chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board Lucknow, the managing trustee of the Srikrishna Janmabhumi Trust and the secretary of the Srikrishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan parties in the case.

Jain told reporters here on Wednesday that it has been requested in the petition to pass an order that devotees have the right to pay their obeisance at the birthplace of Lord Krishna situated within the Idgah premises.

He said the petition has also sought that the trust of the Shahi Idgah remove structures made over the area.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shahi Idgah Mosque
Uttar Pradesh
India News
Lord Krishna

Related videos

What's Brewing

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

 