PM Modi greets H D Deve Gowda on birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted former PM H D Deve Gowda on his 89th birthday.

The former Karnataka chief minister was prime minister for over 11 months between 1996 and 1997 when a coalition of parties, named United Front, was in power with the support of the Congress.

Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to our former PM and respected statesman Shri H D Devegowda Ji. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life."