PM Modi greets H D Deve Gowda on birthday

PM Modi greets H D Deve Gowda on birthday

The former Karnataka chief minister was prime minister for over 11 months between 1996 and 1997

PTI
PTI,
  • May 18 2022, 11:25 ist
  • updated: May 18 2022, 12:01 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted former PM H D Deve Gowda on his 89th birthday. 

The former Karnataka chief minister was prime minister for over 11 months between 1996 and 1997 when a coalition of parties, named United Front, was in power with the support of the Congress. 

Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to our former PM and respected statesman Shri H D Devegowda Ji. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life."

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
H D Deve Gowda
India News
Karnataka

What's Brewing

The metaverse is coming, but we still don’t trust AI

The metaverse is coming, but we still don’t trust AI

Global pollution kills 90 lakh people a year: Study

Global pollution kills 90 lakh people a year: Study

DH Toon | Need a video survey for poor households too!

DH Toon | Need a video survey for poor households too!

ASHA: India's foot soldiers in battle for public health

ASHA: India's foot soldiers in battle for public health

Indian-American student choked, later suspended

Indian-American student choked, later suspended

Paralysed woman’s eyelid gnawed at by ‘rats’ in Kota

Paralysed woman’s eyelid gnawed at by ‘rats’ in Kota

 