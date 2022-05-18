PM Modi greets H D Deve Gowda on birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted former PM H D Deve Gowda on his 89th birthday.
The former Karnataka chief minister was prime minister for over 11 months between 1996 and 1997 when a coalition of parties, named United Front, was in power with the support of the Congress.
Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to our former PM and respected statesman Shri H D Devegowda Ji. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life."
Birthday greetings to our former PM and respected statesman Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2022
