PM Modi greets people on Ram Navami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday and said the life of Lord Ram will be an inspiration for humanity in every era.
"Maryada Purushottam' Lord Ram's life was based on sacrifice, tapasya, restraint and resolve," Modi tweeted on the occasion of the festival celebrated to mark His birth anniversary.
रामनवमी के पावन-पुनीत अवसर पर समस्त देशवासियों को अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। त्याग, तपस्या, संयम और संकल्प पर आधारित मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान रामचंद्र का जीवन हर युग में मानवता की प्रेरणाशक्ति बना रहेगा।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2023
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'
Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma
Weapons to wasabi: Russian jihadist runs Syrian diner
From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones
Musk calls for AI pause, citing ‘risk to society'
Startup makes extinct mammoth meatball
Cheetah brought from Namibia gives birth to four cubs