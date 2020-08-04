'PM to attend Ayodhya foundation stone laying ceremony'

PM Modi to attend foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya: PMO

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 04 2020, 20:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 20:25 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday attend a public function on laying of the foundation stone of 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' at Ayodhya, the Prime Minister's Office said. 

Prior to the function, the prime minister will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi, a statement by the PMO said on Tuesday.

Follow live updates on the Ayodhya Ram Temple here

Modi's visit to Ayodhya for the foundation stone laying ceremony is now officially confirmed.

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir', the statement said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Ayodhya
Ram Janmabhoomi

What's Brewing

'Alarming rise in cybercrime cases during Covid-19'

'Alarming rise in cybercrime cases during Covid-19'

WhatsApp brings new search feature to curb fake news

WhatsApp brings new search feature to curb fake news

From Manhattan to Hiroshima: The race for the atom bomb

From Manhattan to Hiroshima: The race for the atom bomb

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

 