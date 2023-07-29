PM visits exhibition ahead of education event launch

PM Modi visits exhibition ahead of Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam inauguration

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 29 2023, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 16:59 ist
PM Modi visits an exhibition at the inauguration of Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited an exhibition ahead of the inauguration of Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam, being held here to mark the three years of the launch of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

The Prime Minister also interacted with students during his visit.

During the programme, Modi released the first instalment of funds under the PM SHRI Scheme.

The schools under the scheme will nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged under the NEP.

The PM also released education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages.

The two-day Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam is being held at Bharat Mandapam here at the old Pragati Maidan.

