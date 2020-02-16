PM Narendra Modi launches, lays foundation of 50 projects worth Rs.1,254 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched or laid foundation of 50 projects worth Rs 1,254 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency.

He also flagged off the IRCTC's 'Maha Kaal Express' through video link during his day-long visit to the city.

It will be the first overnight private train in the country to connect three Jyotirling pilgrim centres of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and Ujjain and Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.

The prime minister dedicated to the nation the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre and unveiled a 63-feet tall statue of the RSS ideologue - the tallest statue of the leader in the country.

Earlier in the day he participated in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul here and released the translated version of the Shri Siddhant Shikhamani Granth in 19 languages and its mobile application.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa were present on the occasion.

Modi also inaugurated a 430-bed super-speciality government hospital here.