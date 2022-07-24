PoK is part of India and will continue to be so: Rajnath Singh

Quoting the 1994 Parliament resolution, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) is a part of Indian territory and will continue to be so.

“PoK is currently occupied by Pakistan and not even a single family is left without losses. They contributed a lot to the development of the country, PoK refugees should get full justice. They are looking up to India. We can’t forget that Baba Amarnath is here. How can Mata Sharada be there?” he questioned.

The Defence Minister was referring to the Sharda Peeth, which has the ruins of a temple to Hindu goddess Saraswati, also known as Sharda and is located in the Neelum valley, around 150 kilometres from Muzaffarabad in PoK. This site holds religious significance for the Kashmiri Pandits who have been demanding a Kartarpur-like corridor to offer prayers to the goddess.

“I pray for wisdom to Pakistan. Our neighbor knows about our might," Singh said at an event after meeting family members of the slain security forces personnel and policemen in Jammu.

The February 1994 Resolution of the Parliament demanded that Pakistan must vacate the areas of Jammu and Kashmir, which they have occupied through aggression; and resolved that all attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of India will be met resolutely.

The Defence Minister said that India wanted friendship with Pakistan “but the neighbouring country was behaving differently.”

“Post-independence, J&K became a war theatre, but due to supreme sacrifices made by soldiers and other security forces, all bids aimed at damaging India's integrity and sovereignty were foiled,” he said.

Singh, who arrived in Jammu on a day-long visit, also spoke about Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, under whose leadership China occupied Indian territory in Ladakh during the 1962 war.

“In 1962, China captured our area in Ladakh with Pandit Nehru as our PM. I will not question his intentions. Intentions can be good but the same does not apply to policies. However, today's India is one of the most powerful countries in the world,” he asserted.