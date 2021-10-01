PoK resident arrested along LoC in J&K's Poonch

PoK resident arrested along LoC in J&K's Poonch

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 01 2021, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 18:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was arrested by the Army for allegedly infiltrating along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

"Today, at about 1230 hours, one PoK national (male) crossed LoC and has been apprehended by Indian Army troops along Mendhar river in Balnoi area," PRO defence said.

He said further investigation is underway and updates will follow. 

