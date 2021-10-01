PoK resident arrested along LoC in J&K's Poonch

A man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was arrested by the Army for allegedly infiltrating along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.
"Today, at about 1230 hours, one PoK national (male) crossed LoC and has been apprehended by Indian Army troops along Mendhar river in Balnoi area," PRO defence said.
He said further investigation is underway and updates will follow.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Portugal, Afghan women footballers resume training
How climate change is making the Earth less bright
N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong
Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?
Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians
Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive
Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid
In first, drone captures footage from inside hurricane