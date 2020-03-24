COVID-19: Police vacate protesters at Shaheen Bagh

Police vacate protesters at Shaheen Bagh amid coronavirus outbreak

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 24 2020, 09:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 09:55 ist
The women agitators have been on a sit-in at Shaheen Bagh for over three months protesting against the CAA. AFP

Protestors against the citizenship law at Shaheen Bagh were vacated by the Delhi Police amid the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The women agitators have been on a sit-in at Shaheen Bagh for over three months, protesting the newly amended Citizenship Act .

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said people at the protest venue in Shaheen Bagh were requested to vacate the site as lockdown has been imposed due to coronavirus outbreak.

However, when they refused action was taken and they were vacated, the official said.

