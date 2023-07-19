Power transformer explodes in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, 15 killed

Power transformer explodes in Uttarakhand, 15 killed

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Jul 19 2023, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 13:39 ist
Credit: Twitter Screengrab/@PTI_News

Fifteen people were killed and several injured after a power transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, an official said on Wednesday.

India News
Uttarakhand
Chamoli

