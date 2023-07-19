Power transformer explodes in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, 15 killed

Fifteen people were killed and several injured after a power transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, an official said on Wednesday.
The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.
VIDEO | Several killed after a transformer exploded on the banks of Alaknanda River in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/OGZLwLWUnt
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2023
