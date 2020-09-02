Pranab Mukherjee's ashes immersed in Ganga at Har ki Pauri

Pranab Mukherjee's ashes immersed at Har ki Pauri

Haridwar,
  Sep 02 2020
  • updated: Sep 02 2020, 01:08 ist
Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former president late Pranab Mukherjee, immerses the of ashes of his father at Har Ki Pauri Ghat, in Haridwar. Credit: PTI Photo

The ashes of former President Pranab Mukherjee were immersed in the Ganga at Har ki Pauri here late on Tuesday evening by his son Abhijit Mukherjee.

Before the immersion of the ashes, a ritual was performed in front of a framed picture of the former President in the presence of Ganga Sabha chief Pradeep Jha, general secretary Tanmay Vashishtha and sabhapati Krishna Kumar Sharma.

Congress leaders Satpal Brahmachari, Sanjay Agrawal and Sanjay Paliwal were also present.

Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi at the age of 84. He was cremated on Tuesday with full state honours.

