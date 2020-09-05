Pregnant woman strangulated to death, body thrown into Ganga canal

A pregnant woman was strangulated to death and her body dumped into Ganga canal allegedly by her husband and in-laws when she refused to fulfil their demands for dowry here, police said on Saturday.

SHO Rajender Giri said that according to a complaint lodged by the victim's father, Neha (30) got married to Kamal four years ago, but he and his family used to harass her for dowry. He alleged that they had killed his daughter over the same issue.

During interrogation, the husband confessed to having killed Neha and having her body thrown into Ganga canal.

A case was registered against the husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and two others, the SHO said, adding that Kamal was arrested.

He said they were trying to trace Neha's body.

In another incident, the body of an unidentified woman was found in Rajbha on Friday evening.

The woman appeared to be in her late 20s and prima facie it seemed that the body was dumped into the canal after killing her, police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.